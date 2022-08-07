Coca Cola Launches Its New NFT On The Polygon Network

Coca-Cola continues its Web3 journey by launching its brand new NFT collection on the Polygon Network. After launching its first NFT collection in 2021, the American giant Coca-Cola released new NFT collectibles on “International Friendship Day.”

Experience the real magic of friendship!@cocacola just launched first-of-a-kind, generative, and shareable collectibles #onPolygon to celebrate International Friendship Day.

— Polygon Studios (@polygonstudios) August 7, 2022

According to the statement they released this Sunday, The Coca-Cola Company recently AirDrop unique non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to people holding any of the 4,000 NFTs released by the brand since entering the Metaverse in July 2021. The bubbles inside a Coke bottle mainly inspire the design of these new NFTs.

The International Day Of Friendship, which launched our journey into the metaverse in 2021, is the perfect opportunity to thank those who have joined us… We hope to strengthen and expand our “Real Magic” community by establishing links through various virtual Coca-Cola experiences.

A total of 4,000 NFTs have been published on the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain by Coca-Cola. You can find all these collections on the Opensea Marketplace.

Now the $270 billion-plus company wants to return the favor to its fans. In addition to the recent AirDrop, the company said that Coca-Cola NFT holders will get a host of perks, like access to an experience powered by “Coke Studio.”