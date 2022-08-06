Nayib Bukele, President of El Salvador: Tourism Spike is Thanks to Bitcoin

El Salvador has been included in the ranking of the World Tourism Organization. The Central American country jumped onto the list, along with 14 other countries. Bukele says this is mainly due to the adoption of Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender, and the promotion of sports like surfing.

Only a handful of countries have been able to bring their tourism back to pre-pandemic levels… The reasons behind it are mainly #Bitcoin and surfing. But domestic tourism is growing even more, mainly due to our crackdown on gangs.

The country’s Bitcoin Beach has made news all over the world, and continues to attract international attention.

In April, the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez, gave an interview to the Salvadoran television channel, Channel 21. There she explained that tourism in the country has grown by 30% thanks to the implementation of Bitcoin.