Glassnode: Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Shifted To Distribution Recently

Data released by Glassnode suggests Bitcoin long-term holder behavior has shifted from accumulation to distribution recently.

Bitcoin Long-Term Holders Have Shed 222k Coins Off Their Stack Since May

As per a new report from Glassnode, the BTC long-term holders have been spending up to 47k BTC per month in recent days.

The “long-term holders” (or LTH in short) refer to the cohort of Bitcoin investors that have been holding onto their coins since at least 155 days ago, without selling or moving them.

The “LTH net position change” is an indicator that measures the net number of coins that these HODLers have been selling or buying recently.

When the value of this metric is positive, it means LTHs are accumulating right now. On the other hand, the indicator being less than zero implies this group is distributing at the moment.