Binance Market Update (2022-08-08)
Binance
2022-08-08 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 2.64% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,066 and $24,248 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,936, up by 3.32%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include MULTI, GRT, and IDEX, up by 24%, 15%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Chainlink Will Not Support Ethereum Forks After the Merge
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $3M Last Week - CoinSharesCoinShares' latest weekly flows report showed $3M of inflows into crypto investment products last week.
- Dogecoin Is Serving More Purpose Than Cardano, Claims Mark Cuban
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 1st-Aug 7th): Cryptos Reclaim Vital Support
- Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day
- 2022 Fundraisings Already Surpassed 2021: Messari
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 30, the Level Is Fear
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1057 (-0.19%)
- ETH: $1784.64 (+4.45%)
- BNB: $327.7 (+1.46%)
- XRP: $0.3808 (+1.66%)
- ADA: $0.5347 (+2.75%)
- SOL: $42.53 (+4.78%)
- DOT: $9.27 (+5.70%)
- DOGE: $0.07007 (+0.98%)
- AVAX: $28.6 (+2.88%)
- MATIC: $0.9271 (+1.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MULTI/BUSD (+24%)
- GRT/BUSD (+15%)
- IDEX/BUSD (+13%)
