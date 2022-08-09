Market Sentiment Holds Steady As Bitcoin Aims For $24,000

Bitcoin has been holding steady over the weekend. The cryptocurrency had been able to beat the $24,000 mark last week but had retraced downward not long after. However, this retracement has not had too much of a negative impact on the sentiment toward the digital asset. As bitcoin has started upwards once more, the market sentiment has been incredibly strong.

Bitcoin Goes For $24,000

The opening of the new week saw bitcoin start below $24,000 in the early hours of Monday. This quickly changed with a rally on a 6-hour basis that saw bitcoin add more than $500 to its value. This helped it reclaim this coveted point once more, putting it firmly above its 50-day moving average.

Now, the 50-day MA has always been an important technical level for bitcoin. It was one indication of the crash that rocked the market two months ago and the bear market trend that ensured. Since the digital asset has now beat this point, it has now converted the bearish indicators to bullish ones. It has also resulted in a reversal of the selling pressure in the market. Now, as buy pressure mounts, the value of bitcoin is expected to grow.

The recent recovery has now adequately moved the support level for bitcoin. The recent move shows that there is now significant support for BTC at $23,500, which served as a bounce-off point. Resistance for bitcoin now sits at $24,500, a level that bitcoin has been unable to beat since the crash.

Sentiment Remains Positive

Crypto market sentiment has not been the best in recent months, but there have been some remarkable recovery over this time. When the market crash happened back in June, sentiment had plunged far into the extreme fear territory, keeping investors from actually making any meaningful moves in the market.

However, with the turn in the price of bitcoin, the market sentiment has begun to change. It had grown into the fear territory and is currently sitting at a score of 30 on the Fear & Greed Index. This shows steady sentiment in the market, which is starting to skew more into the positive.

With this return of faith in the market has come more investments. Exchange outflows for last week show that investors are starting to accumulate the coin, especially among smaller investors, with the number of addresses holding at least 1 BTC reaching a new all-time high of 892,803 on Monday.

The market sentiment still has a long way to go to move completely out of the fear territory. However, if bitcoin is able to make its mark and break through $25,000, sentiment is expected to turn bullish very quickly.