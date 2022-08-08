Ethereum’s Merge Could Be ‘Sell the News’ Event, Says Mark Cuban

The American billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks – Mark Cuban – believes Ethereum’s transition from a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake could be a double-edged sword. In his view, the investors’ excitement surrounding the move could surpass the actual use-cases of “the Merge” and create a “sell the news” event.

Cuban also argued that applying regulations in the crypto space is a vital step that global regulators need to enforce. Investors are looking for maximum protection, and, if granted, many will enter the digital asset ecosystem and drive the sector forwards.

Cuban’s Thoughts on the Merge

The second-largest cryptocurrency protocol – Ethereum – is expected to shift from PoW to PoS later this year. The long-anticipated move is among the most discussed subjects in the crypto industry. Known as the “Merge,” the process should make Ethereum less harmful to the environment while also providing additional security to its network and faster transaction speeds.

As such, numerous investors raised hopes that the native token – Ether (ETH) – will surge, creating enthusiasm among the whole industry. Mark Cuban is also bullish on that transition. Earlier this year, he said that it could significantly cut Ethereum’s energy consumption, while Ether could turn into a deflationary asset.

In a recent interview, though, he warned that the process could create a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event. In such cases, asset prices soar considerably prior to a highly anticipated move but fail to continue the uptrend and even collapse once it is completed.

Dogecoin’s price expansion last year could be considered a typical example. When DOGE reached $0.70 in May 2021, many individuals believed its valuation could tap $1. Furthermore, Elon Musk, arguably the most notable DOGE supporter, was invited as a guest on the comedy show Saturday Night Live. There, he was meant to introduce the coin’s merits to millions of people, which could potentially boost the token’s price.

However, Tesla’s CEO did not do what the Dogecoin Army expected. Instead, he simply joked around with the show’s host. In the following hours, DOGE crashed significantly, and since then, it never reached its peak again. Currently, it trades at $0.07 – a 90% decline considering its all-time high record.

Regulations, the SEC, and the Metaverse

Touching upon other topics, such as imposing regulations in the crypto industry, Cuban said he is in favor. Like any technological innovation, the sector should grant investors maximum security so they can feel safe and enter it en masse. He also opined there is a big similarity between crypto’s current status and the Internet in its early years:

“There is the security aspect of it, and we see what is happening every day: there is a hack somewhere. It is no different than the early days of the Internet. There was a time when people said: “Don’t use Amazon because your credit card is going to be attacked, don’t any buying on the Internet because you are putting at risk your credit card.” So it’s part of the learning curve.”

Nonetheless, the American doubted that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could implement appropriate rules in the sector. He called the agency “incredibly hypocritical” because it seeks to halt the development of the crypto market, but at the same time, it does not focus on thousands of dubious financial products, including “pink sheet stocks.”

Cuban spoke about the Metaverse and its increasing popularity. To him, buying real estate in the virtual reality is the “most stupid” thing a person could do because there is an unlimited volume of land people could create and sell to inexperienced investors.