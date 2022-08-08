Binance Market Update (2022-08-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 2.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,000 and $24,248 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,002, up by 4.24%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MULTI , GRT , and ROSE , up by 25%, 19%, and 14%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: