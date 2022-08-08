copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-08)
Binance
2022-08-08 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 2.93% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $23,000 and $24,248 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,002, up by 4.24%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MULTI, GRT, and ROSE, up by 25%, 19%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Chainlink Will Not Support Ethereum Forks After the Merge
- Digital Asset Investment Products See Inflows Of $3M Last Week - CoinSharesCoinShares' latest weekly flows report showed $3M of inflows into crypto investment products last week.
- Dogecoin Is Serving More Purpose Than Cardano, Claims Mark Cuban
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 1st-Aug 7th): Cryptos Reclaim Vital Support
- Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day
- 2022 Fundraisings Already Surpassed 2021: Messari
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 30, the Level Is Fear
- Bitcoin Is Trading at a Discount, Says Bloomberg Senior Analyst
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1226 (+2.18%)
- ETH: $1775.95 (+4.53%)
- BNB: $325.1 (+0.81%)
- XRP: $0.3795 (+1.74%)
- ADA: $0.5343 (+3.01%)
- SOL: $42.5 (+5.35%)
- DOT: $9.19 (+7.49%)
- DOGE: $0.07035 (+2.07%)
- AVAX: $29.04 (+3.64%)
- MATIC: $0.9242 (+1.26%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- MULTI/BUSD (+25%)
- GRT/BUSD (+19%)
- ROSE/BUSD (+14%)
