Nepal Looks to Launch Digital Currency as Central Bank Approves Study

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Nepal Looks to Launch Digital Currency as Central Bank Approves Study

Wahid Pessarlay - BeInCrypto
2022-08-08 13:00

Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are the latest buzz among central banks and Nepal is looking to ride the wave to create a digital version of its national currency.

Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the country’s central bank, has proposed a revision to legislation governing its powers and responsibilities, allowing it to explore the possibilities of a CBDC, reports The Kathmandu Post.

The Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) Act 2002 has no provision for the central bank to create a digital currency, as only paper notes and coins are allowed.

Revati Nepal, a senior executive at the bank, noted that a task force has been created, charged with the duty of drafting an amendment to the legislation to allow the NRB to issue digital currencies. “After internal discussions, we will send the bill to the government to table it in Parliament,” said Revati.

Plans of launching a CBDC had been in the works prior to the creation of the task force. Revati spearheaded a team that carried out a survey of the feasibility of a CBDC and reported that it was a viable venture but noted that some economic considerations will be factored in.

On the technical side of things, Revati suggested that the NRB will use a separate digital wallet for digital banking transactions to be carried out and will “explore interoperability” with payment service providers.

Nepal in no rush

Compared to the breakneck speed of CBDC development in countries like Nigeria and the Bahamas. The country is choosing to concern itself with the creation of proper infrastructure to support the leap toward CBDCs.

“Cybersecurity must be considered before introducing digital currencies,” said Prakash Kumar Shrestha, head of economic research at NRB. “We have to strengthen our cybersecurity before taking a step forward in the digitalization of currency.”

Nepal amplified Shrestha’s comments by stating that the NRB will not “take unnecessary risks by rushing into introducing digital currency.” 

Learning from the forerunners

Financial experts in Nepal are advising the regulators to steal a page from other jurisdictions that have launched their own CBDCs. India, its southern neighbor, has made giant strides and there are calls for Nepal to observe India’s progress.

China, another neighboring country, has reached an advanced stage with its digital yuan while other Asian nations are at various stages of their CBDC development.

The data shows that Nepal is ripe for a CBDC as its electronic banking is rising at a frenetic pace with billions of dollars in transactions being settled in the last 11 months, according to The Kathmandu Post.

The post Nepal Looks to Launch Digital Currency as Central Bank Approves Study appeared first on BeInCrypto.

View full text