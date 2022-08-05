Trust Wallet becomes main partner wallet for Meta and Instagram’s NFT Initiative

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Trust Wallet becomes main partner wallet for Meta and Instagram’s NFT Initiative

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-08-08 12:30
SNEAK PEEK
  • Trust Wallet to reportedly extend support to Ethereum, Polygon NFTs on Instagram.
  • Binance-owned Trust Wallet recently partnered with the tech giant Meta in order to support ETH and MATIC NFTs on Instagram.
  • Meta announces the rollout of NFTs in over 100 countries in association with Dapper Labs and Coinbase Wallet.
Trust Wallet, the crypto storage wallet owned by Binance, has recently partnered with the tech giant Meta, previously known as Facebook, to extend support to ETH and MATIC NFTs on Instagram. This marks Trust Wallet as the main partner wallet for the Meta and Instagram NFT initiative.
We're proud to be a main partner wallet for the @Meta and @instagram #NFT initiative!We support both #Ethereum and #Polygon #NFTs available on #instagram
.Download #TrustWallet now to get prepared for the future rollouts! Link in comments
https://t.co/uuOBXthNRn pic.twitter.com/7FFk3ruY0e
— Trust – Crypto Wallet (@TrustWallet) August 4, 2022
The news was followed by the announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg that they are rolling out the digital collectibles to over 100 countries. This way, more people, artists, creators, and businesses will be able to showcase their NFTs on Instagram. Along with this, an announcement was made regarding the Trust Wallet launching incorporations with Coinbase and Dapper Labs.
This was followed by a pilot phase beginning in May, and users will now be able to connect their digital wallets to Instagram in order to start posting their digital collections. Meta is still bullish on the Metaverse even though Reality Labs, the Metaverse business unit of Metaverse, lost $2.8 billion in Q2 2022 after marking a loss of around $3 billion in the first quarter.
The recent partnership with the tech giant will prove to be a significant role player for the future of the Trust Wallet. There is certainly no denying that the partnership with Meta will pave the way for more and more opportunities in the space for NFTs and Metaverse integration.
The Trust Wallet is well-known as a crypto application and a decentralized wallet that facilitates access without the requirement of registration. Additionally, it will help attract more Meta users, ultimately creating a launching pad for the project’s future development.
The post Trust Wallet becomes main partner wallet for Meta and Instagram’s NFT Initiative appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text