Trust Wallet becomes main partner wallet for Meta and Instagram’s NFT Initiative

Trust Wallet to reportedly extend support to Ethereum, Polygon NFTs on Instagram.

Binance-owned Trust Wallet recently partnered with the tech giant Meta in order to support ETH and MATIC NFTs on Instagram.

Meta announces the rollout of NFTs in over 100 countries in association with Dapper Labs and Coinbase Wallet.

Trust Wallet, the crypto storage wallet owned by Binance, has recently partnered with the tech giant Meta, previously known as Facebook, to extend support to ETH and MATIC NFTs on Instagram. This marks Trust Wallet as the main partner wallet for the Meta and Instagram NFT initiative.

We're proud to be a main partner wallet for the @Meta and @instagram #NFT initiative!We support both #Ethereum and #Polygon #NFTs available on #instagram .Download #TrustWallet now to get prepared for the future rollouts! Link in comments https://t.co/uuOBXthNRn pic.twitter.com/7FFk3ruY0e — Trust – Crypto Wallet (@TrustWallet) August 4, 2022

The news was followed by the announcement made by Mark Zuckerberg that they are rolling out the digital collectibles to over 100 countries. This way, more people, artists, creators, and businesses will be able to showcase their NFTs on Instagram. Along with this, an announcement was made regarding the Trust Wallet launching incorporations with Coinbase and Dapper Labs.

This was followed by a pilot phase beginning in May, and users will now be able to connect their digital wallets to Instagram in order to start posting their digital collections. Meta is still bullish on the Metaverse even though Reality Labs, the Metaverse business unit of Metaverse, lost $2.8 billion in Q2 2022 after marking a loss of around $3 billion in the first quarter.

The recent partnership with the tech giant will prove to be a significant role player for the future of the Trust Wallet. There is certainly no denying that the partnership with Meta will pave the way for more and more opportunities in the space for NFTs and Metaverse integration.

The Trust Wallet is well-known as a crypto application and a decentralized wallet that facilitates access without the requirement of registration. Additionally, it will help attract more Meta users, ultimately creating a launching pad for the project’s future development.

