Dogecoin Is Serving More Purpose Than Cardano, Claims Mark Cuban

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Dogecoin Is Serving More Purpose Than Cardano, Claims Mark Cuban

Delma Wilson - Coinpedia
2022-08-08 11:11
As the broader crypto market experiences bullish momentum, the seventh-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Cardano, is also doing well.
Recently, Cardano (ADA)’s price movement has been interesting and has caught the attention of several traders and analysts. Along with the positive price action, the activity on the asset has also jumped tremendously, helping to maintain a good market sentiment.
The recent accumulation phase seen among ADA addresses has pushed Cardano’s price towards an upward journey.
The latest survey reports by Santiment suggest that ADA sharks and whale addresses with 10k and 10M ADA tokens, respectively, have acquired $138M worth of ADA in just a week.
Since July 27th, there has been an addition of 0.46% ADA tokens to the current supply. If the same accumulation level is maintained even for August, ADA might experience new heights.
While analysing, it’s crucial to look back and analyse the past price action movement. It’s been a while that Cardano’s (ADA) price has held the $0.50 price level on solid grounds, which points to the fact that the asset is garnering strength.
At the time of reporting, Cardano (ADA) is selling at $0.53, after a surge of 4.50% over the last 24hrs.

Mark Cuban : Cardano Is Not Serving Purpose

Billionaire entrepreneur and investor, Mark Cuban, recently compared Cardano and Dogecoin. In an interview with Altcoin Daily, Cuban claimed that market capitalization is not a valid indicator of a cryptocurrency’s worth.
Explaining his point, Mark Cuban gave an example of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which have substantial market caps, and added that he believes DOGE serves more purpose than Cardano.
Per Cuban, blockchain-based digital currencies are still business entities, irrespective of their positioning or large market caps. He claimed to not find any significant effects from Cardano even after examining the transaction volume on the asset’s blockchain.
However, he concluded on a positive note by stating there is an opportunity for Cardano to grow if any upcoming big applications use the asset for its set-up.
The post Dogecoin Is Serving More Purpose Than Cardano, Claims Mark Cuban appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text