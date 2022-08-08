Binance Market Update (2022-08-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 4.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,895 and $24,180 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,154, up by 5.34%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ROSE , SCRT , and XVS , up by 22%, 22%, and 15%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: