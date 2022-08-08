copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-08)
Binance
2022-08-08 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.13T, up by 4.24% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,895 and $24,180 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $24,154, up by 5.34%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include ROSE, SCRT, and XVS, up by 22%, 22%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day
- 2022 Fundraisings Already Surpassed 2021: Messari
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 30, the Level Is Fear
- This Billionaire Thinks Worst Of Inflation Is Behind Us, Time To Buy?
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1429 (+3.79%)
- ETH: $1775.51 (+5.71%)
- BNB: $331.4 (+6.39%)
- ADA: $0.5489 (+6.38%)
- XRP: $0.3828 (+3.07%)
- SOL: $42.8 (+7.54%)
- DOT: $9.24 (+9.61%)
- DOGE: $0.07121 (+4.20%)
- AVAX: $28.82 (+11.23%)
- MATIC: $0.9398 (+3.93%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text