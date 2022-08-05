Celer Network partners with pStake Finance

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Monday that it has partnered with pStake Finance. pSTAKE is a liquid staking protocol unlocking the liquidity of staked assets. The protocol allows users of PoS tokens to stake their assets while maintaining liquidity.

Celer Network will be supporting pStake’s users with multi-chain governance. It added that users can now bridge $PSTAKE between Ethereum and BNBCHAIN using cBridge.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 4.34% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.02332.