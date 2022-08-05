Celer Network integrates MathWallet into cBridge

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Saturday that it has fully integrated MathWallet into its cBridge. MathWallet is a multi-chain wallet for over three million users and is connected to over 100 blockchains.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by more than 4.34% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01560.