1inch Network hits $200 billion in trading volume on the Ethereum network

The 1inch Network announced via a tweet on Saturday that it has set a new milestone. The team said 1inch Network had processed more than $200 billion in trading volume on the Ethereum network. 1inch Network team will now be looking to achieve higher milestones over the coming months and years.

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is up by more than 4.35% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.840 per token.