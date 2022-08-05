Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day

SNEAK PEEK

The new collectible’s design has been inspired by the bubbles that are inside a Coke bottle, along with themes reflecting connectivity and unity.

The collectible was airdropped on July 30 to the digital wallets of current owners of the Coca-Cola collectible.

Recipients are allowed to share a second International Friendship Day collectible with a friend.

When the whole U.S. was celebrating International Friendship Day, Coca-Cola made a friendly announcement too. To thank their fans who have stayed with the brand throughout their metaverse journey, the company announced releasing an NFT collection on Polygon (MATIC).

Valuing the loyalty of fans, Coca-Cola will airdrop the latest collection to everyone who owns their earlier NFT drops.

Experience the real magic of friendship!@cocacola just launched first-of-a-kind, generative, and shareable collectibles #onPolygon to celebrate International Friendship Day.Details [1/3] pic.twitter.com/7s0FqM1ZJH — Polygon Studios (@polygonstudios) August 7, 2022

The digital avatar company, Tafi, made the non-fungible tokens. The generative art has been modeled post the classic bottle shape, adding a huge degree of color palettes and animation.

In honor of Friendship Day, the brand has added a rare requirement in order to unveil the art of one’s NFT. Based on the requirement, to unveil the NFT, the user must share it with a friend.

According to the statement by the company in its press release, expansion of the community will provide the collectible holders access to benefits and rewards, which also include access to the limited-edition product launches of Coca-Cola Creations, Coke Studio-powered experiences and access to gaming.

According to the press release, there would be activation for Halloween and International Singles Day. Now whether the activation means new tokens or utilizing the current ones is not clear as of now.

Pratik Thakar, Head of Global Creative Strategy, Coca-Cola, said:

International Friendship Day—which launched our metaverse journey in 2021—is the perfect milestone opportunity to thank and celebrate the people who have joined us.

He further said that they are expecting to strengthen and outgrow the ‘Real Magic’ community via connections based on different real as well as virtual experiences.

The post Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day. appeared first on Today NFT News.