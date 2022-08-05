Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day

Manjul Mishra - Today NFT News
2022-08-08 08:28
SNEAK PEEK
  • The new collectible’s design has been inspired by the bubbles that are inside a Coke bottle, along with themes reflecting connectivity and unity.
  • The collectible was airdropped on July 30 to the digital wallets of current owners of the Coca-Cola collectible.
  • Recipients are allowed to share a second International Friendship Day collectible with a friend.
When the whole U.S. was celebrating International Friendship Day, Coca-Cola made a friendly announcement too. To thank their fans who have stayed with the brand throughout their metaverse journey, the company announced releasing an NFT collection on Polygon (MATIC).
Valuing the loyalty of fans, Coca-Cola will airdrop the latest collection to everyone who owns their earlier NFT drops.
Experience the real magic of friendship!@cocacola just launched first-of-a-kind, generative, and shareable collectibles #onPolygon to celebrate International Friendship Day.Details
[1/3] pic.twitter.com/7s0FqM1ZJH
— Polygon Studios (@polygonstudios) August 7, 2022
The digital avatar company, Tafi, made the non-fungible tokens. The generative art has been modeled post the classic bottle shape, adding a huge degree of color palettes and animation.
In honor of Friendship Day, the brand has added a rare requirement in order to unveil the art of one’s NFT. Based on the requirement, to unveil the NFT, the user must share it with a friend.
According to the statement by the company in its press release, expansion of the community will provide the collectible holders access to benefits and rewards, which also include access to the limited-edition product launches of Coca-Cola Creations, Coke Studio-powered experiences and access to gaming.
According to the press release, there would be activation for Halloween and International Singles Day. Now whether the activation means new tokens or utilizing the current ones is not clear as of now.
Pratik Thakar, Head of Global Creative Strategy, Coca-Cola, said:
International Friendship Day—which launched our metaverse journey in 2021—is the perfect milestone opportunity to thank and celebrate the people who have joined us.
He further said that they are expecting to strengthen and outgrow the ‘Real Magic’ community via connections based on different real as well as virtual experiences.
The post Coca-Cola launched a surprise NFT collectible on Polygon to celebrating International Friendship Day. appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text