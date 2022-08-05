The Celo team announced via Twitter on Friday that the Celo NFT Resource Hub is now live. The team explained that the Resource Hub is a gateway for builders/creators to easily create mobile-optimized NFT solutions for their communities and 6B+ smartphone users around the world. The Hub offers multiple pathways and resources to help developers start their journey in web3 and build impactful NFT solutions.

Celo is an open platform that supports various distributed applications, smart contract development and payments using e-mail addresses and phone numbers as public keys. CELO is up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $1.134.