The Celo NFT Resource Hub is now live
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-08 08:26
The Celo team announced via Twitter on Friday that the Celo NFT Resource Hub is now live. The team explained that the Resource Hub is a gateway for builders/creators to easily create mobile-optimized NFT solutions for their communities and 6B+ smartphone users around the world. The Hub offers multiple pathways and resources to help developers start their journey in web3 and build impactful NFT solutions.
