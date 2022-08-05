Pancakeswap introduces Pancakeswap Pottery

The Pancakeswap team announced the launch of its Pancakeswap Pottery via a Medium post on Friday. Pottery is a product that combines CAKE locked staking with lottery elements while guaranteeing users will get back 100% of the CAKE they deposited.

Pancakeswap explained that with Pottery, users are guaranteed to get back 100% of what they deposited in 10 weeks. However, they can only withdraw their CAKE deposit after 10 weeks of locking without any other way to withdraw early.