copy link
create picture
more
Pancakeswap introduces Pancakeswap Pottery
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-08 08:25
The Pancakeswap team announced the launch of its Pancakeswap Pottery via a Medium post on Friday. Pottery is a product that combines CAKE locked staking with lottery elements while guaranteeing users will get back 100% of the CAKE they deposited.
Pancakeswap explained that with Pottery, users are guaranteed to get back 100% of what they deposited in 10 weeks. However, they can only withdraw their CAKE deposit after 10 weeks of locking without any other way to withdraw early.
PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by 9.5% today and is currently trading at $4.384.
View full text