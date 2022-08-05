Celsius Withdraws Motion to Rehire Former CFO

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Withdraws Motion to Rehire Former CFO

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-08-08 07:00
Celsius Network has withdrawn its motion to hire former CFO Rod Bolger back. The company had planned to hire him to help with the bankruptcy proceedings.
Lending platform Celsius has withdrawn its motion to hire former Chief Financial Officer Rod Bolger, according to a court filing in the Southern District of New York. The company had filed a motion to hire Bolger at the start of the month, saying that it had needed his expertise to help navigate the bankruptcy proceedings.
The withdrawal takes place right before the hearing for it that was scheduled on Aug. 8. Celsius had planned to hire Bolger back at a salary of $92,000 a month for a minimum period of six weeks. Bolger had resigned from the company, serving the eight weeks’ notice period. He was the former CFO of the Royal Bank of Canada and divisions of the Bank of America.
Investors had also taken issue with the decision to rehire Bolger. Attorneys for some investors filed an objection, saying Celsius offered “little detail” as to why his expertise was necessary. One attorney said that the decision “reflects a level of callous indifference to the customers of Celsius.”

Celsius still enduring a tough time

The Celsius saga has been fraught with drama, and it remains to have a strong hold on the wider world’s attention. Its customers, meanwhile, are facing a pessimistic outlook, and it may be years before they have access to their funds.
The company also faced a data breach recently, adding to its woes. An Arkansas resident has also filed a class action lawsuit against the firm. This string of incidents does not make it easy for Celsius as it attempts to emerge from its financial stress.

Voyager to resume withdrawals

There have been some positive developments in the Voyager case, which should bring some relief to customers. The company announced in a blog post that it would resume withdrawals of up to $100,000 in a 24-hour period starting from Aug. 11.
Voyager was recently given the go-ahead to return $270 million to its customers. It also reportedly has multiple offers on the table and even received one from Alameda Research and FTX. Lawyers for the firm said that this offer was a low one and that the company is open to “serious proposals.”
The post Celsius Withdraws Motion to Rehire Former CFO appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text