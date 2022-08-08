SHIB Army Says Ryoshi is Creator of New Coin Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA)

SHIB army is on the case. Some members of the Shiba Inu community closely followed a series of “cryptic messages” sent by Ryoshi, the creator of Shiba Inu. And they have come to the conclusion that the mysterious developer is behind a new cryptocurrency project.

The mysterious creator of Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ryoshi, is thought to have created the new cryptocurrency project called Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA).

The mysterious Shiba Inu founder completely disappeared from social media in May 2022. Ryoshi’s Twitter handle and Medium blogs connected to Shibu Inu were deleted, and he remains anonymous.