2022 Fundraisings Already Surpassed 2021: Messari

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

2022 Fundraisings Already Surpassed 2021: Messari

Jay Zhuang - CryptoPotato
2022-08-08 07:45
Investments targeting the crypto industry reached $30.3B in the first half of the year, more than the whole year combined in 2021, according to Messari’s H1 2022 Fundraising Report. It shows that the market slump in the first six months did not shake investors’ faith in blockchain and crypto technology.
Despite the notorious collapses of a group of CeFi projects in Q2, the sector has remained robust in attracting investments totaling $10.2B, leading ahead of three other areas, including infrastructure, DeFi, and Web3&NFT.

Ethereum In Focus

Per the report conducted by Messari’s newly acquired fundraising database Dove Metrics, the upward trend of betting on crypto projects has demonstrated steady growth in H1 compared to the previous six months. Crypto and traditional funds raised a total of $35.9B in the same period, surpassing the whole-year volume of $19B in 2021.
Across the major sectors, investments are heavily tilted towards early-stage projects, suggesting that investors view crypto as a burgeoning industry with huge potential.
This trend was well-reflected in Ethereum losing the lead on NFTs in H1 as other upcoming ecosystems continued to win funding. Ethereum-based projects only gained $1.1B via investments, far lower than projects based on other networks combined at $2.9B. It’s worth noting that Solana-based NFTs have grabbed attention lately due to low network fees. That is especially shown in the rising popularity of the marketplace Magic Eden, which raised $130M in June this year.
On the other hand, Ethereum-based DeFi protocols continued to dominate fundraising in the same period, with 56% and 82% of the DeFi funding capital going to Ethereum in Q1 and Q2, respectively. The report added that DEX’s and Asset Management products were the most popular among investors.

CeFi Attracted Capital Despite Bankruptcy Scandals

Centralized exchanges attracted $3.2B in H1, far ahead of the second-ranked payment companies obtaining $1.58B in funding, despite the fallout of multiple high-profile brokerages and lending firms.
As a relatively mature sector, CeFi had half its funding rounds amounting above $10M from January to June, with the total investment reaching $10.2B, down 5.6% from H2 2021. Also, 40% of the funding rounds for infrastructure were directed to Series A or late-stage projects, with smart contract platforms taking the largest share out of the funding.
In summary, the report indicated that the exacerbated market crash in May and June did not thwart investors’ confidence in the industry as no sharp drops in volume were seen across various sectors.
View full text