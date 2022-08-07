copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-07)
Binance
2022-08-07 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,852 and $23,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,167, down by -0.12%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ROSE, OG, and SLP, up by 21%, 20%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- This Billionaire Thinks Worst Of Inflation Is Behind Us, Time To Buy?
- Bitcoin Is A ‘Remarkable Cryptographic Achievement,’ Ex-Google CEO Says In Video
- Elon Musk Claims Twitter Committed Fraud In $44 Billion Deal Countersuit
- Metaverse Faces A Severe Real-Estate Meltdown, Job Postings Tank 81% in Q2 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Sold More Than Last Month
- Buterin Says PoW Validators Flocking Back to Ethereum Classic Won’t Disrupt Merge
- Hong Kong Investors Lost $50M From Crypto Scams in 2022 (Report)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1106 (-0.57%)
- ETH: $1708.62 (-0.41%)
- BNB: $322.9 (+1.22%)
- XRP: $0.3747 (+0.13%)
- ADA: $0.5204 (+0.56%)
- SOL: $40.58 (-0.66%)
- DOT: $8.77 (+1.86%)
- DOGE: $0.06938 (-0.03%)
- AVAX: $27.81 (+4.63%)
- MATIC: $0.9172 (-0.02%)
Top gainers on Binance:
