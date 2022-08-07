Binance Market Update (2022-08-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 0.14% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,852 and $23,300 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,167, down by -0.12%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include ROSE , OG , and SLP , up by 21%, 20%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: