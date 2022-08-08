Consumer Sentiment Relatively Strong Amongst US Crypto Owners, Despite Fall In Prices: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Consumer Sentiment Relatively Strong Amongst US Crypto Owners, Despite Fall In Prices: Report

Isa Nsereko - ZYCrypto
2022-08-08 00:39
As of May 2022 data, new crypto adoption in the US was primarily driven by high-income earners, millennials and Generation Z adults. Baby Boomers remained largely disinterested in cryptocurrency. This is as per the July 2022 Morning Consult crypto report “Our Analysts on the State of Cryptocurrency.”
The report showed that crypto owners in the US were more ethnically diverse, with 58% of all crypto owners identified as white and 41% as nonwhite. According to the respondents, the most popular cryptocurrency owned by US adults was Bitcoin (75%), followed by Ethereum (49%), Dogecoin(40%) and USD Coin (37%).
According to the report, adult crypto owners were found to be embracing traditional financial services, with crypto owners using Banks (88%), Credit Unions (47%), Credit Card Companies (79%) and Digital Banks (62%). Crypto owners were also found to use alternative financial services more than the general population.
As per the report, 66% of crypto owners viewed crypto as an asset. 16% of the respondents viewed crypto as a way to send money or to buy things. The respondents cited several reasons for owning crypto, with 63% holding crypto to make money, 44% diversifying their asset portfolios and 43% believing that cryptocurrencies are the future of money.
The report also found that crypto purchase intentions of US adults remained relatively strong despite a decrease in net trust in cryptocurrencies. Net trust in cryptocurrencies reportedly rose from 30% in Jan 2022 to 42% in June 2022.
Amongst all the US adults, the Morning Consult Index of Consumer Sentiment dropped by 13.5% since 2022. The report found that confidence amongst cryptocurrency owners held up relatively better and was down only 8.1% over the same period. The Index of Customer Sentiment amongst cryptocurrency owners was 15% higher than of all US adults.
As of June 2022, 21% of US adults said cryptocurrencies should be more regulated than traditional financial assets like securities and investment funds, up four percentage points from the start of the year.
From the report, the current drop in crypto prices since the beginning of the year has not seemed to dampen the spirit of US crypto owners, as their consumer sentiment remains relatively strong.
View full text