Bitcoin Is Trading at a Discount, Says Bloomberg Senior Analyst

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Is Trading at a Discount, Says Bloomberg Senior Analyst

Oluwapelumi Adejumo - BeInCrypto
2022-08-07 17:13
Senior Bloomberg Analyst Mike McGlone has said that Bitcoin is currently trading at a massive discount and could become global digital collateral.
According to Forbes, McGlone relied mostly on technical analysis of the 100-week moving average. In July, Bitcoin reached its lowest ever price vs the 100-week moving average.
This is a sign that it is trading at an “extreme discount within an enduring bull market,” said McGlone.
The senior commodities analyst also touched on the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike in the face of current inflation and what that could mean for Bitcoin.
He pointed out that cryptocurrencies benefited from the low-interest rate levels of 2021, and it’s not surprising that they’re also affected by the rate hike.
But he believes that Bitcoin and Ethereum’s performance might soon defy the rate hikes and rise despite it as several indicators point to the possibility of a bull run.
“Bitcoin is well on its way to becoming global digital collateral in a world going that way, and Ethereum is a primary driver of the digital revolution as evidenced by making possible the most widely traded cryptos — dollar tokens,” he said.

Bitcoin is in a Buy Zone

Additionally, he explained that the Puell Multiple currently signifies buy. Puell Multiple estimates BTC sell pressure level from the miners by calculating the dividing Bitcoin daily issuance value in USD by the 365-day moving average of the daily issuance value.
It is currently below 0.5, which puts it in the green zone and represents a strong buy signal. Thus, all these metrics point to BTC being on the edge of a breakout.
Meanwhile, other stakeholders also share the same opinion. Budd White, the chief product officer at crypto software company Tacen, believes BTC is “incredibly undersold but also in a major accumulation zone.”
He added that Bitcoin has shown its resilience and has established a bottom at $18k even though it’s trading higher than that. This might be because the markets are pricing any additional hike by the Feds.
The performance of the cryptocurrency has already improved investors’ sentiment. According to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, the index is currently at 31, representing fear. This is far from June 19, when it was at 6 -extreme fear.
Bitcoin prices have been stuck in the lower $20k range since June.
The post Bitcoin Is Trading at a Discount, Says Bloomberg Senior Analyst appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text