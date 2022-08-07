Binance Market Update (2022-08-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, down by -0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,852 and $23,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,026, down by -0.77%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG , SLP , and AVAX , up by 25%, 18%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: