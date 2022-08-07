copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-07)
Binance
2022-08-07 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, down by -0.23% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,852 and $23,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,026, down by -0.77%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, SLP, and AVAX, up by 25%, 18%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- This Billionaire Thinks Worst Of Inflation Is Behind Us, Time To Buy?
- Bitcoin Is A ‘Remarkable Cryptographic Achievement,’ Ex-Google CEO Says In Video
- Elon Musk Claims Twitter Committed Fraud In $44 Billion Deal Countersuit
- Metaverse Faces A Severe Real-Estate Meltdown, Job Postings Tank 81% in Q2 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Sold More Than Last Month
- Buterin Says PoW Validators Flocking Back to Ethereum Classic Won’t Disrupt Merge
- Hong Kong Investors Lost $50M From Crypto Scams in 2022 (Report)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0766 (-2.72%)
- ETH: $1699.01 (-0.97%)
- BNB: $322.5 (+2.02%)
- XRP: $0.373 (-0.51%)
- ADA: $0.5188 (+0.14%)
- SOL: $40.33 (-0.27%)
- DOT: $8.55 (-1.72%)
- DOGE: $0.06892 (-1.20%)
- AVAX: $28.01 (+8.65%)
- MATIC: $0.9126 (-0.59%)
Top gainers on Binance:
