Binance Market Update (2022-08-07)
Binance
2022-08-07 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, down by -0.90% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,852 and $23,261 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,930, down by -0.96%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, MOVR, and ASR, up by 35%, 22%, and 12%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Is A ‘Remarkable Cryptographic Achievement,’ Ex-Google CEO Says In Video
- Elon Musk Claims Twitter Committed Fraud In $44 Billion Deal Countersuit
- Metaverse Faces A Severe Real-Estate Meltdown, Job Postings Tank 81% in Q2 2022
- Bitcoin Miner Sold More Than Last Month
- Buterin Says PoW Validators Flocking Back to Ethereum Classic Won’t Disrupt Merge
- Hong Kong Investors Lost $50M From Crypto Scams in 2022 (Report)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0648 (-3.64%)
- ETH: $1679.73 (-1.70%)
- BNB: $311.5 (-0.92%)
- XRP: $0.3714 (-0.77%)
- ADA: $0.516 (-0.19%)
- SOL: $39.8 (-1.73%)
- DOT: $8.43 (-3.33%)
- DOGE: $0.06834 (-1.75%)
- AVAX: $25.92 (+0.97%)
- MATIC: $0.9045 (-2.33%)
Top gainers on Binance:
