Binance Market Update (2022-08-06)
Binance
2022-08-06 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 1.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,845 and $23,356 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,193, up by 1.20%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR, WOO, and ACA, up by 27%, 18%, and 16%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.122 (+0.75%)
- ETH: $1715.48 (+2.13%)
- BNB: $319 (+1.53%)
- XRP: $0.3741 (+1.16%)
- ADA: $0.5175 (+1.53%)
- SOL: $40.84 (+2.33%)
- DOT: $8.61 (+1.18%)
- DOGE: $0.06937 (+0.55%)
- AVAX: $26.57 (+10.02%)
- MATIC: $0.9174 (+1.48%)
Top gainers on Binance:
