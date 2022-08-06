Binance Market Update (2022-08-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 1.34% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,845 and $23,356 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,193, up by 1.20%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR , WOO , and ACA , up by 27%, 18%, and 16%, respectively.

Market movers: