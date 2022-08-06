copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-06)
Binance
2022-08-06 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 1.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,757 and $23,356 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,206, up by 0.88%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR, WING, and WOO, up by 26%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.134 (+1.67%)
- ETH: $1715.61 (+2.69%)
- BNB: $316 (+0.96%)
- XRP: $0.3748 (+1.22%)
- ADA: $0.5181 (+2.23%)
- SOL: $40.44 (+1.05%)
- DOT: $8.7 (+3.82%)
- DOGE: $0.06977 (+1.66%)
- MATIC: $0.918 (+1.82%)
- AVAX: $25.78 (+6.71%)
Top gainers on Binance:
