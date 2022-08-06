Binance Market Update (2022-08-06)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 1.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,757 and $23,356 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,206, up by 0.88%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include MOVR , WING , and WOO , up by 26%, 20%, and 17%, respectively.

Market movers: