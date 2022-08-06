copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-06)
Binance
2022-08-06 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.10T, up by 1.21% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,757 and $23,479 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,153, up by 0.02%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include WING, UNFI, and BICO, up by 22%, 15%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1421 (+2.13%)
- ETH: $1708.39 (+3.06%)
- BNB: $314.4 (-2.03%)
- XRP: $0.3742 (+0.35%)
- ADA: $0.5169 (+1.41%)
- SOL: $40.5 (+1.02%)
- DOT: $8.72 (+3.93%)
- DOGE: $0.06956 (+0.72%)
- MATIC: $0.9261 (+0.86%)
- AVAX: $25.67 (+7.77%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text