Binance Market Update (2022-08-05)
Binance
2022-08-05 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 2.69% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,449 and $23,479 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,925, up by 2.03%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include TRB, AUCTION, and NEAR, up by 21%, 19%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market Highlights (Aug 5, 2022)
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 1.24% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 31, the Level Is Fear
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 1st-Aug 5th)
- Instagram Introduces NFT Feature to 100 More Countries
- Voyager Digital Given Green Light to Return Customer Funds: Report
- MicroStrategy Stocks Soared 15% After Michael Saylor Stepped Down as CEO
- Bitcoin Trading Volume Remains Close To 1-Year Highs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1056 (+3.32%)
- ETH: $1680.5 (+5.50%)
- BNB: $314.3 (+1.16%)
- XRP: $0.3698 (+0.68%)
- ADA: $0.5099 (+2.45%)
- SOL: $39.96 (+4.01%)
- DOT: $8.51 (+6.78%)
- DOGE: $0.06896 (+4.03%)
- MATIC: $0.9041 (+1.42%)
- AVAX: $24.16 (+4.18%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- TRB/BUSD (+21%)
- AUCTION/BUSD (+19%)
- NEAR/BUSD (+16%)
