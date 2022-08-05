Uniswap Proposal Seeks to Create Independent Entity With a $74M Budget

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Uniswap Proposal Seeks to Create Independent Entity With a $74M Budget

Anthonia Isichei - CryptoPotato
2022-08-05 19:10

Uniswap community members are looking to create a new entity called the Uniswap Foundation, which would address some shortcomings and improve the growth of the protocol’s decentralized ecosystem.

The proposed Uniswap Foundation is seeking a budget of $74 million to be disbursed twice while also requesting over two million UNI tokens to participate in the governance process.

Proposed Uniswap Foundation Aims to Improve Ecosystem

Devin Walsh and Ken Ng submitted a proposal for the creation of the Uniswap Foundation (UF) to the Uniswap governance forum on Thursday (August 4, 2022). According to the proposal, UF will function as an independent entity.

The new unit will be tasked with improving aspects of the ecosystem, such as reducing the friction in the governance process, providing more grants to ambitious and impactful projects, and making navigation easier.

To enable the new entity to function, the proposal is asking for a budget of $74 million in UNI, Uniswap’s native token. While $60 million will be injected into the Uniswap Grants Program (UGP) budget to cover three years, $14 million to be used for operational costs for a full team for the same period.

Meanwhile, the requested budget will be disbursed in two installments of $20 million and $54 million.

Walsh and Ng, founders of the pre-existing Uniswap Foundation, will serve as the entity’s executive producer and head of operations, respectively. Previously, Walsh was chief of staff at Uniswap Labs, while Ng headed the UGP for one and a half years. Furthermore, UF will be a Delaware-based corporation.

Apart from requesting a $74 million budget, the proposal is also seeking 2.5 million UNI tokens for participation in governance and has called on the community to give their feedback.

 
  
“We are excited to discuss this proposal with the broader community as it passes through the Request for Comment phase. Should sentiment be positive, a Temperature Check Snapshot poll will be set up on Mon., August 8. If the Temperature Check poll passes, additional feedback will be incorporated before moving forward to the Consensus Check.”

Hayden Praises Proposal Efforts

Uniswap founder Hayden Adams reacted positively to the proposed creation of a Foundation, applauding the members behind it and stating:

 
  
“The strength of an ecosystem grows with each additional team building and working towards its success. Imo, after this passes, the Foundation will be yet another team working towards a future where the Protocol does not just survive — it thrives!”

As previously reported by CryptoPotato, the decentralized exchange giant acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Genie with plans to enable users to trade NFTs via Uniswap’s web app.

Meanwhile, the platform recently suffered a phishing attack, which resulted in losses of over $8 million worth of ETH.

View full text