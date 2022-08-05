Tag Heuer Now Allows purchasing Watches with ApeCoin

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Tag Heuer Now Allows purchasing Watches with ApeCoin

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-08-05 17:15
SNEAK PEEK
  • The good news for Tag Heuer’s customers is that they may now buy their products using the cryptocurrency ApeCoin.
  • The payments were made possible thanks to agreements with BitPay. Companies can now take bitcoins as payment thanks to a payment processor.
  • According to a Federal Reserve study released in May, only 3% of Americans had used cryptocurrencies to make transactions or send money.
Tag Heuer has some good news for its customers as it has now allowed the purchase of its products via the cryptocurrency ApeCoin, the company announced on Twitter. The facility will only be available in the USA for now, the company stated. Before now, TAG Heuer’s own US e-commerce portal supported payments made in cryptocurrencies, including $BTC, $ETH, $DOGE, and others.
Now, you can not only flex your @BoredApeYC #NFTs with style on the #TAGHeuerConnected Calibre E4, but you can also buy your watch with @ApeCoin!@BitPay #crypto #blockchain
pic.twitter.com/qs52peQvFC
— TAG Heuer (@TAGHeuer) August 2, 2022
Arrangements with BitPay have made the payments possible. With the help of a payment processor, companies can now accept cryptocurrencies as payment. According to BitPay CEO Stephen Pair in a statement,
We added ApeCoin and Euro Coin because clients of our premium merchant partners begged for it. We provided what they requested,
Despite the hoopla surrounding cryptocurrency, it appears that few people use it. Only 3% of Americans, according to a Federal Reserve research published in May, have used cryptocurrency to make purchases or transfer money. Additionally, a Bank of America investigation revealed that from over 1 million users in November 2021 to less than 500,000 users in May 2022, there were no longer any active cryptocurrency users.
Customers can use the Connected Calibre E4 from TAG Heuer as an NFT viewer in addition to a smartwatch. Owners can now display their digital collection along with confirmed proof of ownership. Before this, the watch company involved itself with a crypto space quite a few times.
With the change, the company has moved one step closer to growing its digital ecosystem, which now consists of an app and watches faces with TAG Heuer’s distinctive design trademarks that a talented team of in-house developers has created.
Apart from this, on its website in the United States, TAG Heuer announced that it now accepts crypto payments for online transactions.
The post Tag Heuer Now Allows purchasing Watches with ApeCoin appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text