Just In: Voyager Announces Timeline For Cash Withdrawals, Reorganization

After getting court approval to restore access to customer funds, Voyager on Friday gave an important update. Acknowledging user concerns, the company said it soon begin processing cash withdrawals thanks to the approval.

When Will Voyager Customer Funds Be Returned?

Voyager said in a blog that it is planning to allow customers with access to cash withdrawals around August 11. It said that customers will receive an email with details before cash withdrawal getting access in the app. After the withdraw requests are made, the customers would get cash in about 10 days, it added. Voyager said it will conduct manual review for frauds and account reconciliation.

“We anticipate resuming access to the Voyager app for cash withdrawals only, starting on Thursday, August 11. Customers with cash in their accounts will receive an email.”

After cash withdrawals are enabled, the Voyager users withdraw up to $100,000 per day.

