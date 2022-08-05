Binance Adds Shiba Inu To Crypto Card, Enabling SHIB Payments For 60 Million Merchants

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Adds Shiba Inu To Crypto Card, Enabling SHIB Payments For 60 Million Merchants

Best Owie - Bitcoinist
2022-08-05 17:00
Shiba Inu has been taking the payments route to provide more utility for the cryptocurrency. Over the past year, numerous brands and merchants have begun to accept the meme coin as a mode of payment, seemingly to leverage the popularity of the coin among investors. It has now taken another step in its payments utility as it lands on the largest crypto exchange in the world, Binance.
Binance Adds Shiba Inu
In a recent post, crypto exchange Binance posted that it would be adding the capability for new coins on its Binance card. The Binance card is one that allows users to pay at merchants worldwide using their cryptocurrencies, and it already features a number of prominent cryptocurrencies on it.
However, Shiba Inu had previously not made the list until now. The post announced that Shiba Inu investors would now be able to pay using their SHIB tokens as long as they hold a Binance card. The new support will bring SHIB payments to more than 60 million merchants worldwide, where the Binance card is accepted for payments.
Using Shiba Inu with the Binance card also carries some mouth-watering perks for the users. Holders can get up to 8% cashback and enjoy zero annual and FX fees on the card.
We are pleased to announce that @binance has added SHIB to the list of supported tokens for the Binance Card issued in Europe.
You can now pay with SHIB at 60+ million merchants worldwide. Furthermore, get up to 8% cashback and zero annual or FX fees!https://t.co/0Xj7IXPyt0 pic.twitter.com/FqINtnHFWx
— Shib (@Shibtoken) August 5, 2022
More Options From Binance
Shiba Inu was not the only cryptocurrency added to the Binance card. The crypto exchange announced that it was further expanding its card offering by allowing users to pay with two other cryptocurrencies, namely Ripple (XRP) and Avalance (AVAX).
The addition of these coins has brought the total number of cryptocurrencies accepted on the Binance card to 14. These include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and BUSD, among others. The exchange added that there would be Payment Priority changes due to the addition of the new cryptocurrencies. Users can carry on using their Binance card as they always have.
#Binance Card has added $XRP, $SHIB and $AVAX to the list of supported cryptocurrencies.
Find out more https://t.co/NF53ujOceN pic.twitter.com/xLmuUrB9N8
— Binance (@binance) August 5, 2022
Binance card is still only available to EEA residents and Ukrainian refugees in EEA areas for now. Additionally, users need to have a minimum of six cryptocurrencies on their Priority List, while they can list up to a maximum of 12 cryptocurrencies.
The addition of these three tokens to the Binance card payments has been well received by their community. In a bear market such as this, the adoption of tokens can often make all the difference, especially for holders who remain hopeful that prices will recover.
View full text