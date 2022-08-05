Binance Market Update (2022-08-05)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 1.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,400 and $23,479 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,003, up by 0.31%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUCTION , NEAR , and TRB , up by 31%, 16%, and 16%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: