Binance Market Update (2022-08-05)
Binance
2022-08-05 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.09T, up by 1.65% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,400 and $23,479 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,003, up by 0.31%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AUCTION, NEAR, and TRB, up by 31%, 16%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Weekly Market Highlights (Aug 5, 2022)
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 1.24% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 31, the Level Is Fear
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 1st-Aug 5th)
- Instagram Introduces NFT Feature to 100 More Countries
- Voyager Digital Given Green Light to Return Customer Funds: Report
- MicroStrategy Stocks Soared 15% After Michael Saylor Stepped Down as CEO
- Bitcoin Trading Volume Remains Close To 1-Year Highs
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0989 (-0.25%)
- ETH: $1670.96 (+3.43%)
- BNB: $313 (+3.23%)
- XRP: $0.3701 (+0.43%)
- ADA: $0.5068 (+0.98%)
- SOL: $40.01 (+2.88%)
- DOT: $8.38 (+2.95%)
- DOGE: $0.06858 (+2.33%)
- MATIC: $0.9016 (+0.65%)
- AVAX: $24.16 (+3.25%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AUCTION/BUSD (+31%)
- NEAR/BUSD (+16%)
- TRB/BUSD (+16%)
