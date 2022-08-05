Arthur Hayes Expects $5,000 Ethereum by March 2023

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Arthur Hayes Expects $5,000 Ethereum by March 2023

Andrew Throuvalas - CryptoPotato
2022-08-05 15:30
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes says he expects Ethereum to reach $5,000 by the end of Q1 2023.
His estimate is based on a dual expectation that the Federal Reserve will ‘pivot,’ and that the Merge upgrade will be successful – both of which will bolster the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Inflationary Dollar, Deflationary ETH

As the co-founder explained in his latest blog post, Ethereum will likely yield a greater return than Bitcoin throughout the remainder of 2022.
Though a Fed pivot would likely have a bullish effect on all asset prices, the Merge represents an Ethereum-specific event that, in his view, “will have an incredibly powerful impact on the price of ETH.”
The Merge is a long-awaited Ethereum upgrade that will transition the network’s consensus mechanism from proof of work to proof of stake. That means Ethereum miners will be rendered obsolete, while holders of the cryptocurrency will be able to earn yield by staking their holdings.
While the primary goal of the upgrade is to increase Ethereum’s energy efficiency, it is also expected to reduce Ether’s supply issuance rate by 90%. Combined with a growing ecosystem of users constantly burning ETH through transaction fees, Hayes believes the upgrade itself will “drive the price of Ether up exponentially.”
The Merge has suffered delays due to technical complications for years, but developers are now confident that it will occur by September 19th.
Hayes too believes that this time is for real, as Ethereum miners are actually beginning to grow worried about its reality. In fact, the former CEO claimed to have reached out to multiple members of the Chinese Ethereum mining community who are planning to orchestrate a hard fork that continues using proof of work.
“Miners would not embark on this journey and spend valuable political capital within the community if they did not believe the merge would happen on schedule(ish),” he argued.

The Fed Will Pivot

The Federal Reserve has pursued a hawkish monetary policy for months in an attempt to reign in record-high CPI inflation. Its action has largely contributed to a selloff across both equity and crypto markets.
Hayes believes the Fed is highly likely to reverse this trend within a few months and return to money printing to protect the economy’s health.
Despite low unemployment, the economy has already entered a recession due to two quarters in a row of negative GDP growth. Furthermore, Americans have become even more pessimistic about the state of the economy than during the COVID pandemic.
“Fighting inflation requires increasing the PRICE of money (USD) and decreasing the QUANTITY of money,” he explained. “The prescription for a “healthy” American economy requires the exact opposite.”
Hayes argued in a previous blog post that the U.S. would also need to weaken its currency against both the euro and yen to protect the international economy.
View full text