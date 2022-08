The Flow team announced via Twitter on Thursday that its partnership with Instagram is now active. Thanks to this latest development, select users can now connect their Dapper wallet and showcase their favorite NFTs directly on their Instagram account, the Flow team added.

Flow

is a layer-1 blockchain that aims to be fast, decentralized, and developer-oriented. It is designed as the foundation to power games, apps, and the associated digital assets.

FLOW

is up by more than 29% in the last 24 hours and now trades at $2.706