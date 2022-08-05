copy link
create picture
more
Attwood Import Export launches VeChain Thor blockchain security sticker
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-05 14:25
Attwood Import Export, a premium alcoholic beverage importer and distributor in Cambodia, announced the implementation of an entirely new kind of security sticker built using the VeChainThor blockchain, the NFC-enabled 'Attwood Blockchain Sticker' (ABS).
According to the company, by applying ABS to each bottle of product, Attwood enhances its liquor distribution capabilities, drastically improves transparency, and guarantees product authenticity to partners and consumers. With key data hashed on the blockchain, salient product information becomes immutable and trustworthy, allowing clients and customers to verify the origin and authenticity of products with a simple scan of a smartphone, preventing fraud and protecting consumers.
VeChain Thor (VET) is a blockchain with the posited goal of solving real-world economic problems. VeChain leverages the Proof of Authority (PoA) consensus mechanism. PoA is a Byzantine Fault Tolerant probabilistic consensus mechanism based on HotStuff, which relies on Authority Masternodes (AM) associated with verified identities. VET is up by more than 5% so far today and is currently trading at $0.03112.
View full text