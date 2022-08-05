Algorand Foundation introduces Algo Ace

The Algorand Foundation announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has launched Algo Ace. Algo Ace is the foundation’s $50 million blockchain research program. Algorand Foundation said it would be funding 10 schools to grow the Algorand ecosystem and challenge the norm.

Partnering with top universities and vital non-profits, the ACE program will help raise and nurture diverse, courageous generations of blockchain natives who can create, build, manage and innovate across all geographies, the team added.