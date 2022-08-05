copy link
Algorand Foundation introduces Algo Ace
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-05 14:23
The Algorand Foundation announced via Twitter on Thursday that it has launched Algo Ace. Algo Ace is the foundation’s $50 million blockchain research program. Algorand Foundation said it would be funding 10 schools to grow the Algorand ecosystem and challenge the norm.
Partnering with top universities and vital non-profits, the ACE program will help raise and nurture diverse, courageous generations of blockchain natives who can create, build, manage and innovate across all geographies, the team added.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network." ALGO is trading at $0.2931 at press time, up by more than 5% in the last 24 hours.
