RociFi integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Polygon

RociFi, an under-collateralized credit protocol, announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Polygon mainnet. The integration means that RociFi now has access to high-quality, decentralized, and tamper-proof price data feeds, a critical infrastructure needed to help calculate the price of loan collateral in real-time.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

