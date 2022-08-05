SonicSwap launches its Harmony Naming Service

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Thursday that SonicSwap.IO has launched its Harmony Naming Service (HNS) Domains platform. SonicSwap is a DeFi protocol on the Harmony blockchain. Thanks to this latest development, the HNS platform allows users to purchase a decentralized name with ONE.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage."