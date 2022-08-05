Mastercard and Binance Partner to Offer Prepaid Crypto Card in Argentina

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mastercard and Binance Partner to Offer Prepaid Crypto Card in Argentina

Jana Serfontein - CryptoDaily
2022-08-05 12:02
Mastercard, and Binance, the world’s leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider have announced the launch of Binance Card in Argentina to “bridge to gap between cryptocurrencies and everyday purchases.” The country will become the first in South America to have the product and will become widely available in the coming weeks.
Users Will Get 8% Cash Back on Purchases
Binance and Mastercard have successfully launched a prepaid reward card in Argentina to help people spend cryptocurrency on everyday goods in a region where the native currency suffers from one of the world’s highest levels of inflation. The card will allow users to buy things and pay bills with Bitcoin among other cryptocurrencies at more than 90 million merchants, according to a statement made by the exchange on Thursday. The announcement continues to say that the card will convert the cryptos users hold on its application into fiat currency in real-time at the point of sale. Users will also be awarded a crypto cash back reward of up to 8%.
General director of Binance in Latin America Maximiliano Hinz said in the announcement,
We believe the Binance Card is a significant step in encouraging wider crypto use and global adoption and now it is available for users from Argentina.
The card does not charge any fees for withdrawals through ATMs, and users can withdraw up to 45,000 pesos ($339 at the current exchange rate) per day or a maximum of 180,000 pesos ($1357) per month. Binance’s card cashback makes it a strong competitor against the traditional banks as they offer a very low cashback percentage or charge high fees for ATM withdrawals.
New Crypto Card Set to Increase Crypto Adoption in Argentina
Mastercard is hedging its bets on cryptocurrency in Latin America as its studies have shown that more than half the region’s population is familiar with digital assets. Hinz said that this card is set to foster increased use of cryptos in the country and will allow merchants to receive fiat money while simultaneously letting users pay in a variety of cryptos,
Payments are one of the first and most obvious use cases for crypto, however, adoption has a lot of room to grow. When using the Binance Card, merchants still receive fiat and users pay in the cryptocurrency of their choice. We believe the Binance Card is an important step in encouraging greater use of cryptocurrencies and their global adoption and is now available to users in Argentina.
Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
View full text