Bitcoin ATMs Are Springing Back To Life In Japan After 4-Year Hibernation

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin ATMs Are Springing Back To Life In Japan After 4-Year Hibernation

Jet Encila - Bitcoinist
2022-08-05 11:14
Bitcoin ATMs are coming out of dormancy in Japan for the first time since the crypto winter of 2018 — allowing residents of Osaka and Tokyo to trade cryptocurrencies from devices other than their smartphones or personal computers.
Gaia Co., Ltd, a local cryptocurrency exchange company, disclosed on Wednesday that it will soon debut crypto ATMs, or “BTMs,” and has set plans to roll out 130 of these machines supporting Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) over the next three years.
A Bitcoin ATM is an Internet-connected terminal that allows consumers to exchange fiat currency for Bitcoins. BTMs allow users to sell Bitcoin for fiat money.
Gaia President Motohiro Ogura emphasized that this is the first time a local exchange has installed cryptocurrency ATMs in the nation.
“It is comforting to know that BTM may be changed into cash instantly. Virtual money tends to garner the most interest as an investment vehicle, but it also has the potential to be used as a settlement currency. I want to expand,” he stated.
These systems are distinct from traditional ATMs, which allow bank customers to physically take cash from their accounts. These types of ATMs are instead blockchain-based transactions that transfer cryptocurrency to a user’s digital wallet, typically by QR code.
The calamitous Coincheck breach of early 2018 dealt a heavy blow to the Japanese cryptocurrency sector, rendering crypto ATMs in key commercial locations nearly unusable.
At the start of 2018, hackers broke into its firewalls and carted off around $500 million worth of NEM tokens, prompting lawmakers to shut down all cryptocurrency ATMs across the nation.
In recent years, the number of bitcoin ATMs across the globe has expanded significantly. The United States is currently the undisputed leader with nearly 34,000 machines.
BTMs Growing At Rapid Pace
CoinATMRadar, a platform dedicated to measuring the number of cryptocurrency ATMs in the world, disclosed in December 2017 that the number of bitcoin ATMs worldwide has expanded by more than 100 percent over the past year.
According to sources, the reintroduction of BTMs in Japan would be a first for the country’s crypto economy, as no regulator-approved Japanese company has ever operated these crypto-dispensing machines.
The Bitcoin ATMs will permit customers to withdraw up to $747, or 100,000 Japanese yen (JPY), per transaction, and $2,243, or 300,000 yen, per day. As part of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance efforts, withdrawals are restricted.
Bitcoin is currently selling at $23,202, a decrease of 2.5% over the past week, according to statistics from Coingecko.
View full text