Luxury watchmaker Muller now accepts BNB payments for their watches

SNEAK PEEK

Swiss-based luxury watchmaker Muller accepts BNB payments for their watches.

Owners of the NFT will have a chance to have access to exclusive physical Franck Muller timepieces, wearable NFT watches for metaverses, Apple Watch faces, and access to Franck Muller’s private events in Dubai, Miami, and Singapore.

As a part of the NFT launch, “Aoki Sloane” Franck Muller timepiece will be there for auction.

Swiss luxury watchmaker Franck Muller has started to accept payment for their watches in BNB cryptocurrency. BNB is the native token of the highly popular Binance crypto exchange.

The announcement was made over Twitter by the head of the Binance exchange, Changpeng Zhao.

Franck Muller accepts #BNB payment for their watches. pic.twitter.com/sfkwkNenri — CZ Binance (@cz_binance) August 3, 2022

Previously, an auction was finished on the Binance NFT trading platform, which was held as a part of the launch of a new collection of watches from this luxury brand.

The latest and limited edition watch from Frank Muller will feature the Mystery Box “ Mystery by Franck Muller” collection. The collection will consist of “mystery” boxes. Each will have one NFT and will be worth around 100 BUSD.

Owners of NFT crates will have access to exclusive features like physical watches by Franck Muller, Apple Watches, Metaverse NFT wristwatches, and access to Franck Muller private events in Dubai, Miami, and Singapore.

There will only be 15,000 mystery boxes available, and everybody who owns one of the Mystery Box is eligible to win any of the prizes.

As a part of the NFT launch, Franck Muller will be putting a limited edition “Aoki Sloane” Franck Muller timepiece up for auction. With an initial bid price for the auction being 350,000 BUSD, the auction will take place from 2022-07-27 at 11:00 (UTC) to 2022-08-03 at 11:00 (UTC).

The winner will have an option of a fuss-free delivery of the watch or can personally get your hands on the watch from the Franck Muller Boutique in Dubai. Once the auction is over, Franck Muller will get in touch with the winning bidder via email within 30 days to provide more details.

The post Luxury watchmaker Muller now accepts BNB payments for their watches appeared first on Today NFT News.