copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-05)
Binance
2022-08-05 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.08T, up by 1.75% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,400 and $23,433 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $23,149, up by 1.51%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FLOW, C98, and FIDA, up by 55%, 26%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Defi Data: Total Value Locked Is Up by 1.24% In 24H
- Today’s Fear & Greed Index Is 31, the Level Is Fear
- NFT Weekly Highlights (Aug 1st-Aug 5th)
- Instagram Introduces NFT Feature to 100 More Countries
- Voyager Digital Given Green Light to Return Customer Funds: Report
- MicroStrategy Stocks Soared 15% After Michael Saylor Stepped Down as CEO
- Bitcoin Trading Volume Remains Close To 1-Year Highs
- Bank of England raises interest rates in biggest hike since 1995
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0971 (-1.27%)
- ETH: $1657.4 (+2.58%)
- BNB: $321 (+7.11%)
- XRP: $0.3729 (+0.97%)
- ADA: $0.5097 (+2.06%)
- SOL: $40.08 (+3.54%)
- DOT: $8.39 (+4.74%)
- DOGE: $0.06906 (+4.07%)
- MATIC: $0.9182 (+3.82%)
- AVAX: $23.82 (+2.58%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text