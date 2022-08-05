Voyager Digital Given Green Light to Return Customer Funds: Report

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Voyager Digital Given Green Light to Return Customer Funds: Report

Martin Young - CryptoPotato
2022-08-05 06:30
The US Bankruptcy Court in New York ruled on August 4 that Voyager had provided a “sufficient basis” to support its claim that customers should get access to some of their funds.
A custodial account held at Metropolitan Commercial Bank (MCB) contains at least $270 million in cash that the company disclosed when it filed for bankruptcy. The firm has now been green-lighted to return these funds to its clients, settling one of the more significant issues it has faced, according to the WSJ.
Voyager Digital suspended withdrawals in early July due to bad debts that Three Arrows Capital (3AC) accrued. The firm filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 5, stating at the time that it had $350 million in cash held in the FBO (For Benefit Of) account for customers at the MCB.

Reprieve for Some

Like many beleaguered crypto brokers and lenders, Voyager faced a bank-run situation as customers rushed to withdraw their funds amid a crashing crypto market.
The firm requested the release of cash held in the bank but stated that the estimated $1.3 billion in crypto assets on the platform belonged to the bankruptcy estate to be shared by all creditors.
Voyager aims to finalize a sale by September and has already rejected offers from FTX boss and crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried. In late July, SBF lashed out at the firm, claiming it still had 75% of its assets and questioning customers had not been reimbursed yet.
A couple of days later, the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) accused Voyager of misleading customers with false claims that it was covered by FDIC insurance.
This week’s fund release approval will offer some reprieve for those that have seen assets frozen by centralized companies during the ongoing crypto winter.
View full text