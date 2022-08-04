copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-04)
Binance
2022-08-04 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.06T, down by -2.97% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,400 and $23,492 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,461, down by -4.29%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FLOW, MULTI, and C98, up by 34%, 27%, and 14%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bank of England raises interest rates in biggest hike since 1995
- Ethereum Merge May Help Attract Institutional Adoption
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0375 (-4.17%)
- ETH: $1591.99 (-3.78%)
- BNB: $310.7 (+2.58%)
- XRP: $0.3672 (-2.50%)
- ADA: $0.498 (-3.17%)
- SOL: $38.41 (-4.26%)
- DOT: $7.97 (-4.89%)
- DOGE: $0.06623 (-2.34%)
- MATIC: $0.8914 (-2.50%)
- AVAX: $23.18 (-3.46%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FLOW/BUSD (+34%)
- MULTI/BUSD (+27%)
- C98/BUSD (+14%)
