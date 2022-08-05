Virgina Pension Fund Invests $70M in Crypto Lending

Fairfax County’s pension fund, worth $6.8 billion, received approval to pour in investments of $70 million across two crypto yield farming funds.

The development comes a month after two retirement systems – Fairfax County Employees’ Retirement System and the Fairfax County Police Officers Retirement System – announced investing a whopping $35 million in Parataxis Capital’s digital yield fund and VanEck’s new finance income fund.