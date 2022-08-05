Bitcoin Trading Volume Remains Close To 1-Year Highs

Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has remained near one-year highs recently as activity on Binance stays elevated following the fee removal.

Bitcoin 7-Day Average Trading Volume Has Kept At High Values In Recent Weeks

As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, around 80% of the latest activity on the BTC network is driven by the crypto exchange Binance.

The “trading volume” is an indicator that measures the total amount of Bitcoin moved on the blockchain on any given day.

When the value of this metric is high, it means a significant number of coins are changing hands on the network right now. Such a trend can suggest that the chain is quite active currently as investors are being drawn to crypto.

On the other hand, low values of the indicator imply the network activity isn’t that high at the moment. This kind of trend can be a sign that the general interest in crypto among traders is low currently.