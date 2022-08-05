Riot Blockchain Mined 28% Less Bitcoin is July Due to Massive Heat Waves

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Riot Blockchain Mined 28% Less Bitcoin is July Due to Massive Heat Waves

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-08-05 02:36
One of the leading bitcoin mining companies – Riot Blockchain – mined 318 BTC in July – a 28% production decrease compared to June’s figures. The main reason for the crippled productivity was last month’s extremely hot weather in Texas.
It caused the company to shut some of its mining rigs in the area as an emergency step to prevent the electricity network from an outage. As a result, Riot Blockchain earned approximately $9.5 million in credits.

The Consequences of the Heat Wave

Last month’s extreme weather conditions in Texas caused numerous problems to the residents of the state and the companies located there. In fact, experts estimated that it was Houston’s hottest July in history as temperatures were hovering around 40 degrees.
A bunch of cryptocurrency mining firms shut down their operations because of the heat wave. Had they not done that, the problems to the state’s power grid could have been more significant, and the population could have been left with an unstable electricity supply during the scorching month.
One of those miners was Riot Blockchain. A recent update revealed that the move had pushed back the company’s production levels. In July, it mined 318 BTC, which at today’s prices equals nearly $7.3 million. In comparison, the entity produced 421 BTC in June.
It is worth noting, though, that last month Riot sold 275 BTC, generating profits of around $5.6 million (at the moment of the deal). In June, it parted with 300 coins.
In addition, the firm earned around $9.5 million in credits last month due to the warm-front and the halted operations at the Texas facilities.
Not long ago, Riot started moving all of its miners located in Massena, New York, to Texas. The transition is justified by the fact that regulators and lawmakers in the “Lone Star State” have displayed a crypto-friendly stance over the past months. At the same time, electricity prices there are much cheaper than in other regions in the USA.

The Texas City That Mines BTC

Speaking of the pro-crypto environment in the southern state, it is worth mentioning the city of Fort Worth. Earlier this year, it announced intentions to become the first US town that mines bitcoin.
The authorities’ plan is to employ three Bitmain Antminer S9 mining rigs in the mission donated by the Texas Blockchain Council. Fort Worth’s Mayor – Mattie Parker – believes digital assets will play a key role in the future of finance.
She appreciated the contribution, assuring that the city will decide whether to invest real cash into the mining endeavor after an assessment that will occur later in 2022.
View full text