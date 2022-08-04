copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-04)
Binance
2022-08-04 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -1.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,729 and $23,581 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,937, down by -1.79%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FLOW, MULTI, and PERP, up by 41%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bank of England raises interest rates in biggest hike since 1995
- Ethereum Merge May Help Attract Institutional Adoption
- CZ: Plans to expand the company to 8,000 by the end of the year
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.1043 (-2.07%)
- ETH: $1615.94 (-2.40%)
- BNB: $303.2 (+1.64%)
- XRP: $0.3685 (-0.99%)
- ADA: $0.5016 (-1.53%)
- SOL: $38.89 (-3.11%)
- DOT: $8.14 (-1.69%)
- DOGE: $0.06702 (-1.27%)
- MATIC: $0.896 (-1.57%)
- AVAX: $23.4 (-1.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FLOW/BUSD (+41%)
- MULTI/BUSD (+27%)
- PERP/BUSD (+24%)
