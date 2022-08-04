Binance Market Update (2022-08-04)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.07T, down by -1.35% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $22,729 and $23,581 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $22,937, down by -1.79%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FLOW , MULTI , and PERP , up by 41%, 27%, and 24%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: